COVID-19 in W.Va. | 11 deaths, 453 new cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - 11 people have died in connection with the coronavirus.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of April 28, 2021, there have been 2,696,061 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 152,301 total cases and 2,673 total deaths.

The deaths include an 83-year old male from Putnam County, a 59-year old male from Raleigh County, an 83-year old female from Barbour County, a 72-year old female from Raleigh County, an 81-year old female from Mineral County, a 48-year old female from Lewis County, a 53-year old male from Raleigh County, a 74-year old male from Hancock County, a 73-year old female from Logan County, a 75-year old male from Kanawha County, and a 76-year old male from Mineral County.

453 new cases have been received within the last 24 hours.

There are 7,081 active cases.

142,385 recoveries have been made.

704,441 people have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. There are 566,746 individuals are fully vaccinated.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,385), Berkeley (11,978), Boone (1,937), Braxton (887), Brooke (2,152), Cabell (8,557), Calhoun (281), Clay (469), Doddridge (563), Fayette (3,352), Gilmer (750), Grant (1,251), Greenbrier (2,716), Hampshire (1,751), Hancock (2,740), Hardy (1,486), Harrison (5,543), Jackson (1,974), Jefferson (4,477), Kanawha (14,493), Lewis (1,149), Lincoln (1,432), Logan (3,005), Marion (4,279), Marshall (3,336), Mason (1,968), McDowell (1,531), Mercer (4,657), Mineral (2,809), Mingo (2,473), Monongalia (9,061), Monroe (1,099), Morgan (1,114), Nicholas (1,561), Ohio (4,112), Pendleton (696), Pleasants (853), Pocahontas (658), Preston (2,837), Putnam (4,945), Raleigh (6,477), Randolph (2,517), Ritchie (675), Roane (594), Summers (782), Taylor (1,207), Tucker (524), Tyler (679), Upshur (1,839), Wayne (2,967), Webster (466), Wetzel (1,261), Wirt (388), Wood (7,653), Wyoming (1,955).

