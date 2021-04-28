UPDATE | Roadway back opened after crash

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - All lanes of the Corridor G have reopened after a crash.

According to WSAZ’s crew on scene, that crash has been cleared from the roadway.

WSAZ is working to get more information about the crash.

Keep checking back for more information.

UPDATED 4/28/2021 @ 3:22 P.M.

A two vehicle crash in Charleston, is causing some major traffic problems.

According to crews on scene it happened just before 2:30p.m. Wednesday afternoon on the Corridor G.

Crews say those southbound lanes at Green Road are closed.

One person was injured as a result of the vehicle crash, the extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.

Charleston and South Charleston Police Departments are on scene trying to direct traffic around the crash.

WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene.

Keep checking back for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.