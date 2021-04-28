Advertisement

Disney’s Ultimate Princess Celebration

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

What the world needs now more than ever is courage and kindness, which are the key attributes shared by all of the Disney Princess characters, including Queens Anna and Elsa from ‘Frozen.’

Disney’s Ultimate Princess Celebration launched Tuesday. Child Lifestyle Expert Elizabeth Werner joined Sarah on Studio 3 to tell viewers exactly how you can celebrate with your favorite princess characters with new products, a storybook collection that you can download for free, a new Disney Princess anthem, and more.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As part of their grand opening Saturday, one new store will be raffling off prizes. (FILE)
Three new stores opening at mall
Three grade school students at Fallsburg Elementary were hurt Tuesday afternoon by a wheel that...
4th grader flown to hospital after freak accident at Fallsburg Elementary
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine made the announcement Tuesday afternoon during a press conference.
Ohio Governor announces change in quarantine protocol
Cabell County Court House
Bomb threat reported at courthouse
Law enforcement officers need your help finding a man who held up Walgreens employees at...
Shirtless, shoeless man robs local Walgreens at knifepoint

Latest News

Officials from the West Virginia Division of Highways join the WSAZ Now Desk to talk about work...
WSAZ Now Desk | Work zone safety as construction season ramps up
A roadway crash.
UPDATE | Roadway back opened after crash
The hiring event will take place at Appalachian Power Park Wednesday and Thursday.
WSAZ Now Desk | WV Power holding hiring event Wednesday and Thursday
Driver wanted for questioning after robbery at Walgreens in Louisa
Police asking for help identifying person after robbery at Walgreens