HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

What the world needs now more than ever is courage and kindness, which are the key attributes shared by all of the Disney Princess characters, including Queens Anna and Elsa from ‘Frozen.’

Disney’s Ultimate Princess Celebration launched Tuesday. Child Lifestyle Expert Elizabeth Werner joined Sarah on Studio 3 to tell viewers exactly how you can celebrate with your favorite princess characters with new products, a storybook collection that you can download for free, a new Disney Princess anthem, and more.

