Eagle scout gets full scholarship

By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The sky’s the limit for a young man who refuses to let adversity stand in his way. We introduced you to Tory Ridgeway, a teenager from Upper Marlboro, Maryland who says he’s on a mission.

He wants to help children with Autism have friends because Tory says he knows all too well how difficult it can be growing up with Autism. Tory became an Eagle Scout and has now been accepted into the Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University at Daytona Beach, Florida... on a full ride scholarship.

Sylvia Ridgeway, his grandmother and Huntington local, shares how proud she is of her grandson but also how inspired she is to see him overcome all the obstacles life has brought.

