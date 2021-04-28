Advertisement

Feds execute warrant at Rudy Giuliani’s NYC home, source says

By MICHAEL R. SISAK, MICHAEL BALSAMO and ERIC TUCKER
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Federal investigators have executed a search warrant at the Manhattan home of former President Donald Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The former New York City mayor has been under investigation for several years over his business dealings in Ukraine. Details of the search were not immediately available, but it comes as the Justice Department continues its investigation into the former New York City mayor and staunch Trump ally.

The official could not discuss the investigation publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

The federal probe into Giuliani’s overseas and business dealings stalled last year because of a dispute over investigative tactics as Trump unsuccessfully sought reelection, and amid Giuliani’s prominent role in subsequently disputing the results of the contest on Trump’s behalf.

The full scope of the investigation is unclear, but it at least partly involves the Ukraine dealings, law enforcement officials have told the AP.

Giuliani was central to the then-president’s efforts to dig up dirt against Democratic rival Joe Biden and to press Ukraine for an investigation into Biden and his son, Hunter — who himself now faces a criminal tax probe by the Justice Department. Giuliani also sought to undermine former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, who was pushed out on Trump’s orders, and met several times with a Ukrainian lawmaker who released edited recordings of Biden in an effort to smear him before the election.

A message left for Giuliani’s lawyer wasn’t immediately returned. Giuliani had previously called the investigation is “pure political persecution.”

The U.S. Attorney’s office in Manhattan declined to comment.

Tucker reported from Washington. Associated Press writer Larry Neumeister contributed reporting from New York.

