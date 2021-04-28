Advertisement

How your car’s color affects depreciation, resale value

Your car's color can have a significant effect on depreciation, according to a new analysis by...
Your car's color can have a significant effect on depreciation, according to a new analysis by the automotive research website iSeeCars.com.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – When getting a new car or a new-to-you car, keep color in mind.

Your car’s color can have a significant effect on depreciation, according to a new analysis by the automotive research website iSeeCars.com.

The highest depreciating color costs you more than twice as much in lost value compared to the lowest depreciating color.

iSeeCars.com compared prices of more than 6 million new and used cars over a three-year period to come up with its results.

Gold had the worst depreciation at 45.6%. The best was yellow at 20.4%.

Gold had the worst depreciation at 45.6%. The best was yellow at 20.4%.
Gold had the worst depreciation at 45.6%. The best was yellow at 20.4%.(Source: iSeeCars.com)

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As part of their grand opening Saturday, one new store will be raffling off prizes. (FILE)
Three new stores opening at mall
Three grade school students at Fallsburg Elementary were hurt Tuesday afternoon by a wheel that...
4th grader flown to hospital after freak accident at Fallsburg Elementary
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine made the announcement Tuesday afternoon during a press conference.
Ohio Governor announces change in quarantine protocol
Cabell County Court House
Bomb threat reported at courthouse
Law enforcement officers need your help finding a man who held up Walgreens employees at...
Shirtless, shoeless man robs local Walgreens at knifepoint

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during an event on COVID-19 vaccinations and the response to the...
Biden to the nation: We’re ‘turning peril into possibility’
County leaders say the fees would help pay for a much-needed 911 radio system.
Clay County leaders propose landline fees increase
From left, Don Was, Al Schmitt and Joe Walsh pose during a ceremony honoring Al Schmitt with a...
Al Schmitt, Grammy winning engineer and producer, dead at 91
This photo combo of images taken Thursday, May 7, 2020, and provided by the Glynn County...
US indicts 3 on hate crime charges in death of Ahmaud Arbery
Marshall University president to step down at end of term
Marshall University president to step down at end of term