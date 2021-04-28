Humidity and shower risk slowly rising

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -In a spring of wild weather swings, Mother Nature turned up the flame on Tuesday. A week removed from killer frosts and a rare April snow, temperatures soared into the mid and upper 80s on Tuesday leaving downtown thermometers just a degree or so shy of 90. It’s a stark reminder of how crazy the weather this spring has been.

Meanwhile your Wednesday morning will dawn with the warmest overnight air of the season as a breeze and partial cloud cover keep temperatures in the 60s all night long. That is the perfect recipe for oak pollination so hay fever sufferers expect an even rougher time of wheezing and sneezing until rains can cleanse and cool down the air. Highs near 80 on Wednesday will be lower at the expense of more clouds and an increase in humidity.

The extra moisture in the air will lead to a scattered shower and thunder pattern by afternoon-evening. Still the main rains will come in waves on Thursday when a few downpours can produce an inch or so of rain. Thursday’s rains will not be constant rather will come and go with waves lasting an hour or 2.

By Friday the rains will be gone and stiffer, cooler north breezes will arrive as highs hold near 60. Then under the cover of darkness into Saturday morning a new shot of chilly spring air will have us on frost watch, though the air mass this go round will be much less harsh than that of a week ago.

The weekend will feature ample sunshine as highs make the 60s on Saturday then 70s on Sunday.

