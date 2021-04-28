Advertisement

Is the Army right for you?

By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One of the toughest decisions students will make is what to do after graduation and if you find yourself struggling with that decision there is a career path that may be perfect for you.

Captain Ryan Miller from the U.S. Army Recruiting Center in Huntington shares all the amazing opportunities the army has brought and how you can join.

To learn more about the U.S. Army you can head to their website or you can visit the recruiting center’s Facebook page.

