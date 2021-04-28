Advertisement

KSP investigating missing person in Pike County

Michael Dixon
Michael Dixon(WSAZ, KSP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky State Police Post 9 in Pikeville is asking for help in a missing person investigation.

KSP says they were contacted on April 19 in reference to a missing man from Pike County.

Troopers say Michael Dixon, 59 years old of Ransom, KY, was last seen on April 14, 2021 in the area of Tug Fork Apartments in the Belfry community of Pike County.

He’s 5′10″ tall, 200 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the KSP Pikeville Post at 606-433-7711.

