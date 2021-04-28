HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Listen to your body and follow your instincts. That is the special message from a local women who is battling a form of Situs Ambiguus.

Tereka Eanes, a Huntington local and patient at the Cleveland Clinic, shares her story of diagnosis discovery and how she is getting the medical attention that she has been desperately looking for.

After years of pain and uncertainty, Tereka is now preparing for surgery and is ready to put this all behind her. You can keep up with Tereka’s progress on her Facebook page. Good luck Tereka!

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.