Man arrested after break-in and theft at University of Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man from Charleston remains jailed after allegedly breaking into a building at the University of Charleston and taking copper wiring earlier this month, Kanawha County court records show.

Justin Michael Adkins, 26, of Charleston, is charged with breaking and entering.

According to the criminal complaint, the incident happened April 7. Investigators say a man pried open a door and entered a building at the university, located in the 2300 block of MacCorkle Avenue.

Investigators say the man proceeded to cut up several pieces of copper wiring. They say he took about $50 worth and ran east on MacCorkle Avenue, along with a trail camera that was stolen. The incident was caught on surveillance video.

Adkins was taken to the South Central Regional Jail where he remains on a $5,000 bond.

