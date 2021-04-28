Advertisement

Man arrested after break-in and theft at University of Charleston

A man from Charleston remains jailed after allegedly breaking into a building at the University...
A man from Charleston remains jailed after allegedly breaking into a building at the University of Charleston and taking copper wiring earlier this month.(WVRJA)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man from Charleston remains jailed after allegedly breaking into a building at the University of Charleston and taking copper wiring earlier this month, Kanawha County court records show.

Justin Michael Adkins, 26, of Charleston, is charged with breaking and entering.

According to the criminal complaint, the incident happened April 7. Investigators say a man pried open a door and entered a building at the university, located in the 2300 block of MacCorkle Avenue.

Investigators say the man proceeded to cut up several pieces of copper wiring. They say he took about $50 worth and ran east on MacCorkle Avenue, along with a trail camera that was stolen. The incident was caught on surveillance video.

Adkins was taken to the South Central Regional Jail where he remains on a $5,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As part of their grand opening Saturday, one new store will be raffling off prizes. (FILE)
Three new stores opening at mall
Three grade school students at Fallsburg Elementary were hurt Tuesday afternoon by a wheel that...
4th grader flown to hospital after freak accident at Fallsburg Elementary
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine made the announcement Tuesday afternoon during a press conference.
Ohio Governor announces change in quarantine protocol
Cabell County Court House
Bomb threat reported at courthouse
Law enforcement officers need your help finding a man who held up Walgreens employees at...
Shirtless, shoeless man robs local Walgreens at knifepoint

Latest News

A man is trapped Wednesday evening after an equipment collapse at a mine in Boone County.
Man trapped after equipment collapse at mine
United Way survey show half of West Virginians can't afford internet
United Way survey show half of West Virginians can't afford internet
To fight against COVID-19.
Millions of Kentuckians vaccinated
CPD Press conference
CPD hold press conference on homicide investigation for KJ Taylor