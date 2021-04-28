Man charged in connection with stalking ex-girlfriend

ATHENS, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man has been charged in connection with stalking his ex-girlfriend.

Patrick Crist, 27, of Athens, was arrested Monday and indicted by a Grand Jury on charges of extortion, menacing by stalking, telecommunications harassment and nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images.

The indictment says in June 2020, the victim told deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office that her social media accounts had been hacked and that photos and videos were downloaded from those accounts. She started to get emails from a false account that demanded her current passwords, threatening to release and post videos and pictures if she didn’t do what they said.

Court officials say the activity continued and included Crist allegedly giving out the victim’s home address and set up meetings with other men through the false account.

He was interviewed by deputies in March. They got search warrants for various social media accounts and IP addresses.

The case was presented to the Washington County Prosecutor’s Office which determined the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office would have proper jurisdiction.

On Monday, investigators performed a search warrant and obtained a number of computer and internet-related electronics from Crist’s home.

“(Crist) has been making the victim’s life unbearable” Chief Assistant Prosecutor Liz Pepper told the court. “The IP addresses for the accounts and emails came back to his residence.”

He is being held on a $250,000 bond. If he posts bond, he will be put on house arrest at his parents’ residence and wear an ankle monitor. He will not be allowed to contact the victim.

Pretrial is set for June 1. Trial is scheduled for July 1.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.