Man stabbed in Kanawha County; woman detained

A woman is detained after her boyfriend was stabbed late Tuesday night in the Chelyan area of...
A woman is detained after her boyfriend was stabbed late Tuesday night in the Chelyan area of Kanawha County.(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A woman is detained after her boyfriend was stabbed late Tuesday night in the Chelyan area, Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies say.

The stabbing was reported around 10:15 p.m. in the 500 block of James River Road.

Deputies say the man was stabbed in the side. An ambulance has been dispatched to the scene, but the extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown at this time.

Investigators say the woman had left the scene when they arrived. We have a crew headed that way.

