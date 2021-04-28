Advertisement

Man trapped after equipment collapse at mine

A man is trapped Wednesday evening after an equipment collapse at a mine in Boone County.
A man is trapped Wednesday evening after an equipment collapse at a mine in Boone County.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man is trapped Wednesday evening after an equipment collapse at a mine in Boone County.

According to dispatchers, it happened when a silo fell. That silo hit another piece of equipment and trapped the man.

The extent of injuries are unknown at this time.

WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

