Man trapped after equipment collapse at mine

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man is trapped Wednesday evening after an equipment collapse at a mine in Boone County.

According to dispatchers, it happened when a silo fell. That silo hit another piece of equipment and trapped the man.

The extent of injuries are unknown at this time.

WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.