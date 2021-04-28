Advertisement

Marshall University President to step down at end of term

Marshall President Jerome A. Gilbert
Marshall President Jerome A. Gilbert(WSAZ, Marshall University)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall University President Jerome A. Gilbert has announced that he will step down at the end of his term.

On Wednesday, Gilbert says he will not extend his current contract, which ends in July 2022.

Dr. Jerome A. “Jerry” Gilbert became the 37th president of Marshall University in January 2016.

He’s from Mississippi and previously served as a provost and executive vice president of Mississippi State University for nearly six years. He was also the university’s associate provost and associate vice president for academic affairs for six years.. Gilbert also worked as the head of the Department of Agricultural and Biological Engineering and coordinator for the biomedical engineering graduate program in the Bagley College of Engineering.

Gilbert has a bachelor’s degree in biological engineering from Mississippi State and a doctorate in biomedical engineering from Duke.

During his time at Marshall, he has been recognized by the West Virginia Martin Luther King Jr. State Holiday Commission with its 2019 “Living the Dream Award” in the area of scholarship. He also was honored by The State Journal as a member of its 2019 Class of Who’s Who in West Virginia Business.

Gilbert also serves as the vice-chairman of the Conference USA executive committee.

