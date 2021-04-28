Advertisement

Millions of Kentuckians vaccinated

That’s according to Governor Andy Beshear who gave an update on the state’s vaccination efforts Wednesday afternoon.
To fight against COVID-19.
To fight against COVID-19.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - More than one and a half million Kentuckians have been vaccinated for COVID-19.

That’s according to Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear who says 1,742,037 Kentuckians have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 Vaccine.

“This week, I’ve visited a few of our state’s most unique vaccination sites – from a mobile clinic run out of an emergency management van that can meet people where they are, to a pop-up clinic at a professional soccer game,” said Gov. Beshear. “No matter where you are, there’s a convenient, and sometimes even fun, place where you can get your shot of hope, protect yourself and save lives.”

On Wednesday, Kentucky reported 747 new cases of COVID-19, nine new deaths and a positivity rate of 3.11%.

To continue to fight against the virus, Governor Beshear helped launch one of two new Community Vaccination Center sites Wednesday, which the state is opening in part with FEMA. Another CVC site is Laurel County is also expected to open.

Kentuckians looking for a vaccination site can click here. According to Governor Beshear’s office, the site also allows those in need to set up free transportation to and from a vaccination clinic.

Anyone with further questions can call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at: 855-598-2246 or TTY 855-326-4654 (for deaf or heard-of-hearing Kentuckians).

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As part of their grand opening Saturday, one new store will be raffling off prizes. (FILE)
Three new stores opening at mall
Three grade school students at Fallsburg Elementary were hurt Tuesday afternoon by a wheel that...
4th grader flown to hospital after freak accident at Fallsburg Elementary
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine made the announcement Tuesday afternoon during a press conference.
Ohio Governor announces change in quarantine protocol
Cabell County Court House
Bomb threat reported at courthouse
Law enforcement officers need your help finding a man who held up Walgreens employees at...
Shirtless, shoeless man robs local Walgreens at knifepoint

Latest News

A man from Charleston remains jailed after allegedly breaking into a building at the University...
Man arrested after break-in and theft at University of Charleston
A man is trapped Wednesday evening after an equipment collapse at a mine in Boone County.
Man trapped after equipment collapse at mine
United Way survey show half of West Virginians can't afford internet
United Way survey show half of West Virginians can't afford internet
CPD Press conference
CPD hold press conference on homicide investigation for KJ Taylor