Millions of Kentuckians vaccinated

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - More than one and a half million Kentuckians have been vaccinated for COVID-19.

That’s according to Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear who says 1,742,037 Kentuckians have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 Vaccine.

“This week, I’ve visited a few of our state’s most unique vaccination sites – from a mobile clinic run out of an emergency management van that can meet people where they are, to a pop-up clinic at a professional soccer game,” said Gov. Beshear. “No matter where you are, there’s a convenient, and sometimes even fun, place where you can get your shot of hope, protect yourself and save lives.”

On Wednesday, Kentucky reported 747 new cases of COVID-19, nine new deaths and a positivity rate of 3.11%.

To continue to fight against the virus, Governor Beshear helped launch one of two new Community Vaccination Center sites Wednesday, which the state is opening in part with FEMA. Another CVC site is Laurel County is also expected to open.

Kentuckians looking for a vaccination site can click here. According to Governor Beshear’s office, the site also allows those in need to set up free transportation to and from a vaccination clinic.

Anyone with further questions can call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at: 855-598-2246 or TTY 855-326-4654 (for deaf or heard-of-hearing Kentuckians).

