New superintendent introduced for Mason County Schools

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The Mason County Schools system is getting a new superintendent.

Dr. Keith Burdette was introduced during Tuesday night’s school board meeting. He replaces current Superintendent Jack Cullen who’s retiring.

Burdette has worked in the education field for 39 years, including 18 years in the classroom. He will be moving from his current position as assistant superintendent at Jackson County Schools.

As a product of Mason County Schools himself, Burdette said the position is especially meaningful. He graduated from Point Pleasant High School.

