Advertisement

New superintendent introduced for Mason County Schools

Dr. Keith Burdette, bottom right, was introduced as the new superintendent of Mason County...
Dr. Keith Burdette, bottom right, was introduced as the new superintendent of Mason County Schools.(Mason County Schools)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The Mason County Schools system is getting a new superintendent.

Dr. Keith Burdette was introduced during Tuesday night’s school board meeting. He replaces current Superintendent Jack Cullen who’s retiring.

Burdette has worked in the education field for 39 years, including 18 years in the classroom. He will be moving from his current position as assistant superintendent at Jackson County Schools.

As a product of Mason County Schools himself, Burdette said the position is especially meaningful. He graduated from Point Pleasant High School.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As part of their grand opening Saturday, one new store will be raffling off prizes. (FILE)
Three new stores opening at mall
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine made the announcement Tuesday afternoon during a press conference.
Ohio Governor announces change in quarantine protocol
Three grade school students at Fallsburg Elementary were hurt Tuesday afternoon by a wheel that...
4th grader flown to hospital after freak accident at Fallsburg Elementary
Cabell County Court House
Bomb threat reported at courthouse
People walk on the street, Monday, April 26, 2021 in New York.
CDC says many Americans can now go outside without a mask

Latest News

Cabell County School leaders named Brian Casto as the Teacher of the Year on Tuesday night.
Teacher of Year wants to make ‘every day the best it can be’
Man stabbed by girlfriend in Kanawha County
Man stabbed by girlfriend in Kanawha County
Aftermath revealed of sheriff's cruiser damaged in shooting
Aftermath revealed of sheriff's cruiser damaged in shooting
Day one of the WV state girls basketball tournament is in the books
WV GIRLS STATE TOURNEY HIGHLIGHTS