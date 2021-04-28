Police asking for help identifying person after robbery at Walgreens

LOUISA, Ky. (WSAZ) - Louisa Police is asking for help identifying the driver of a vehicle.

The person is wanted for questioning in connection with a robbery at the Walgreens in Louisa on Tuesday.

Shirtless, shoeless man robs local Walgreens at knifepoint

The incident happened around 3:40 p.m., according to the Louisa Police Department. Officers said the man, who was shirtless and not wearing shoes, demanded different medications. He held up employees at knifepoint.

Police say the man took off in a 2002 purple/blue Nissan Xterra (WV 7SL910) linked with a theft complaint in Wayne County, West Virginia. They say he defecated on himself as he was leaving the Walgreens.

Investigators say the man has dark hair and was wearing white shorts at the time of the robbery.

No one was hurt. The suspect did get away with some prescription medications, Louisa Police tell WSAZ.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact Ptl. T. Newsome at tnewsome@louisapd.org or call 606-638-4058.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.