Teacher of Year wants to make ‘every day the best it can be’

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Cabell County School leaders named Brian Casto as the Teacher of the Year on Tuesday night.

Casto is a West Virginia Studies teacher at Milton Middle School.

He creates animated videos to use as teaching tools in class that are a hit with students and his fellow teachers.

After receiving the county’s top honors, Casto told WSAZ that he truly missed his students during the time they were away from class during the pandemic.

He says he just wants to try and make every day the very best it can be.

“If nothing else, this is amazing -- having the students show their appreciation for what I’m doing because I want them to have such a great day because for some of these kids that’s the best they can get.”

