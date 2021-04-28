Advertisement

Teacher of Year wants to make ‘every day the best it can be’

Cabell County School leaders named Brian Casto as the Teacher of the Year on Tuesday night.
Cabell County School leaders named Brian Casto as the Teacher of the Year on Tuesday night.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 12:06 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Cabell County School leaders named Brian Casto as the Teacher of the Year on Tuesday night.

Casto is a West Virginia Studies teacher at Milton Middle School.

He creates animated videos to use as teaching tools in class that are a hit with students and his fellow teachers.

After receiving the county’s top honors, Casto told WSAZ that he truly missed his students during the time they were away from class during the pandemic.

He says he just wants to try and make every day the very best it can be.

“If nothing else, this is amazing -- having the students show their appreciation for what I’m doing because I want them to have such a great day because for some of these kids that’s the best they can get.”

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As part of their grand opening Saturday, one new store will be raffling off prizes. (FILE)
Three new stores opening at mall
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine made the announcement Tuesday afternoon during a press conference.
Ohio Governor announces change in quarantine protocol
Three grade school students at Fallsburg Elementary were hurt Tuesday afternoon by a wheel that...
4th grader flown to hospital after freak accident at Fallsburg Elementary
Cabell County Court House
Bomb threat reported at courthouse
People walk on the street, Monday, April 26, 2021 in New York.
CDC says many Americans can now go outside without a mask

Latest News

Dr. Keith Burdette, bottom right, was introduced as the new superintendent of Mason County...
New superintendent introduced for Mason County Schools
Man stabbed by girlfriend in Kanawha County
Man stabbed by girlfriend in Kanawha County
Aftermath revealed of sheriff's cruiser damaged in shooting
Aftermath revealed of sheriff's cruiser damaged in shooting
Day one of the WV state girls basketball tournament is in the books
WV GIRLS STATE TOURNEY HIGHLIGHTS