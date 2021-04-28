Advertisement

United Way survey shows half of West Virginians can’t afford internet

United Way officials are working on helping people pay their internet bills.
United Way officials are working on helping people pay their internet bills.(station)
By Chaelesse Delpleche
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Operators who answer the phone for the West Virginia 211 hotline are always there to help with callers’ questions. But on recent calls, they’ve been asking callers a couple of questions.

“Our question was do you have internet at home,” Margaret O’ Neal, president of the United Way of Central West Virginia, said. “Not just access on your phone, not access to a library connection but actual access in your home.”

From February to March, operators surveyed more than 3,300 and found that more than half of them said they don’t have internet in their homes.

The main reason why: people are struggling to pay for it.

O” Neal says she is working on a plan to get people connected, even if they don’t have the money in their wallets.

But that plan starts with gaining access to funding. Now the work begins to find where that money will come from. One option officials are looking at includes federal grants.

“So, we will be looking at where that funding is going, and how we can as a United way and other United Ways across the state can utilize those funds,” O’Neal said.

Officials hope that once they get the money, they can in turn help those struggling with connectivity.

“We are really going to be focused over the summer months, to try and sure up that funding source before fall,” O’Neal said.

Here is a look at the survey:

A United Way survey shows half of West Virginians can't afford internet at home.
A United Way survey shows half of West Virginians can't afford internet at home.(WV 211)

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As part of their grand opening Saturday, one new store will be raffling off prizes. (FILE)
Three new stores opening at mall
Three grade school students at Fallsburg Elementary were hurt Tuesday afternoon by a wheel that...
4th grader flown to hospital after freak accident at Fallsburg Elementary
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine made the announcement Tuesday afternoon during a press conference.
Ohio Governor announces change in quarantine protocol
Cabell County Court House
Bomb threat reported at courthouse
Law enforcement officers need your help finding a man who held up Walgreens employees at...
Shirtless, shoeless man robs local Walgreens at knifepoint

Latest News

CPD Press conference
CPD hold press conference on homicide investigation for KJ Taylor
Dekotis Thomas
Warrant issued in connection with murder of high school student
Officials from the West Virginia Division of Highways join the WSAZ Now Desk to talk about work...
WSAZ Now Desk | Work zone safety as construction season ramps up
A roadway crash.
UPDATE | Roadway back opened after crash