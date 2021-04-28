Advertisement

Warmer weather sparks uptick in crimes in Lawrence County, Ohio

There have been at least 15 car break-ins just within the last four weeks.
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - William Bailey has one less plant in his front yard after someone stole his Venus fly trap.

“Well, I always wanted one. It was two years old and I only paid four dollars and ninety nine cents for it. I mean, I probably would have given it to him if they would’ve asked, it’s just a matter of principal. That you can’t even have a houseplant on the porch,” Bailey said.

While shocked that someone would steal a plant, he isn’t alone when it comes to being a victim of property crimes in Lawrence County, Ohio.

Sheriff Jeff Lawless says the warmer weather sparks an uptick in crime.

“We’ve seen lawn mowers (stolen), somebody (starts) cutting the grass in the front yard and they go to the backyard to do a few tasks and come back around to the front and the lawn mower (is) gone,” Lawless said.

In addition to items stolen, there have been at least 15 car break-ins just within the last four weeks. Out of those 15, four had items of value stolen, the others had been gone through.

“Nothing’s safe if it’s not nailed down. They’re gonna get their fix no matter what,” Bailey said.

Police are stressing the importance of locking up and bringing all items back in the house with you.

Bailey says he’ll continue to keep a watchful eye, so all his other sentimental items stay where they belong... at home.

Sheriff Lawless says it’s best to make sure thieves are in clear sight, suggesting homeowners install dusk to dawn lights, motion sensor lights, and/or home security cameras. In addition, trimming your shrubbery is also encouraged so there is no place for the thieves to hide.

As always, police encourage you to watch out for your neighbors and report any kind of suspicious activity.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

