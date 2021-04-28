Advertisement

Warrant issued in connection with murder of high school student

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A warrant has been issued in connection with the murder of a high school student.

Charleston Police held a press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say they have issued a murder warrant for Dekotis Thomas, 19, of South Charleston.

Kelvin “KJ” Taylor, 18, was shot and killed on the corner of Central Avenue and Glenwood Avenue on April 7. Taylor was a senior at Capital High School, set to graduate next month.

Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt says the shooting happened Wednesday around 8:15 p.m. in the...
Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt says the shooting happened Wednesday around 8:15 p.m. in the 800 block of Central Avenue.

Capital High School student, football player killed in shooting

The vehicle of interest in this homicide case was located in Kanawha County by police on April 12. Charleston Police say the gray two-tone early 2000s model Ford F-150 was located in Kanawha County.

Vehicle of interest located in teen homicide investigation

This is a developing story.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As part of their grand opening Saturday, one new store will be raffling off prizes. (FILE)
Three new stores opening at mall
Three grade school students at Fallsburg Elementary were hurt Tuesday afternoon by a wheel that...
4th grader flown to hospital after freak accident at Fallsburg Elementary
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine made the announcement Tuesday afternoon during a press conference.
Ohio Governor announces change in quarantine protocol
Cabell County Court House
Bomb threat reported at courthouse
Law enforcement officers need your help finding a man who held up Walgreens employees at...
Shirtless, shoeless man robs local Walgreens at knifepoint

Latest News

CPD Press conference
CPD hold press conference on homicide investigation for KJ Taylor
United Way officials are working on helping people pay their internet bills.
United Way survey shows half of West Virginians can’t afford internet
Officials from the West Virginia Division of Highways join the WSAZ Now Desk to talk about work...
WSAZ Now Desk | Work zone safety as construction season ramps up
A roadway crash.
UPDATE | Roadway back opened after crash