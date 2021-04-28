Woman, 29, killed after man jumps from parking structure, lands on her

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A 29-year-old woman from California is being remembered for her confidence and big heart after she died when a man jumped from the top of a parking structure and landed on her.

Taylor Kahle, 29, was walking with a date Sunday night in San Diego when authorities say a man jumped from the top of a parking structure and landed on her. She died at the scene. Her date was not injured.

The man who jumped, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Kahle’s boss, Laurel McFarlane, is taking her death incredibly hard, saying the 29-year-old was like a daughter to her.

“I’m pretty much a big mess. It was like losing a family member and a daughter… She was my everything,” McFarlane said. “I know you’re not supposed to love your employee, but I did.”

Kahle worked at McFarlane Promotions for more than eight years. She started as an intern when she was 20, and she and McFarlane grew close over the years.

“She just became a confident young woman, like you hope all young women would become,” McFarlane said.

Kahle had planned to celebrate her 30th birthday this weekend with her friends and her father, with whom she was very close, according to McFarlane. She had planned a wine tasting trip to Temecula.

“She always said how thankful she was for her father,” McFarlane said.

Kahle was an organ donor, which McFarlane says was a testament to her big heart and desire to give. She hopes the 29-year-old is remembered for her life, not her death.

“That’s all I want is that it’s not just this tragedy. She’s so much more. She’s just an incredible human being that touched so many lives in so many ways,” McFarlane said.

