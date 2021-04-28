Woman taken to hospital after motorcycle crash

KANAWHA COUNTY W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman was taken to the hospital after a motorcycle crash.

It happened just before noon Wednesday on I-79 in Mink Shoals.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the motorcycle ended up on a hillside and the driver was in the road.

She was taken to the hospital, but she was alert.

No other details have been released.

