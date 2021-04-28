Advertisement

WSAZ Now Desk | Work zone safety as construction season ramps up

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Road work is picking up across West Virginia. With more crews out working, the West Virginia Division of Highways is stressing safety in work zones.

The WSAZ Now Desk is live with some of those officials on “National Go Orange Day,” a day meant to raise awareness about the importance of following all of the traffic laws to help keep you and works safe.

