April showers return

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -In an April that has so far been free of heavy rains, Wednesday evening’s shower and thunder pattern produced enough rain for some localized issues. Carter County 911 reported high water on the far eastern end of the county toward the Boyd County line. The zone from Rush to Canonsburg measured 2-3 inches of rain more than doubling the amount of water that fell in the first 27 days of the month. Overnight a lighter shower pattern will be left behind and that spells some patchy fog to start for the first light of Thursday.

Thursday will turn into a semi-tropical day with lots of clouds mixed with occasional peaks of sun. While showers will start the day especially north of I-64 into North Kentucky and Southern Ohio, the morning should turn out relatively quiet with only a few scattered showers passing.

By mid-day the sun will poke through the overcast helping to send temperatures well into the 70s. Then with a cold front set to pass by evening, the atmosphere will be in a reloaded mode as in capable of new downpours. The time slot from 3 until 9 will offer the best window for new downpours so a possible second straight night of little league and high school baseball/softball postponements will be on the table.

After the rain the air will cool down and dry out heading into Friday and the weekend. That means an outdoorsy Derby Day Saturday and Sunday too will be ideal for outdoor plans. Weekend highs will start in the 60s Saturday then warm into the 70s on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.