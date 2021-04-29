Advertisement

Aviation repair shop opening at airport

(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Yeager Airport is getting an aviation repair shop.

On Thursday, the Central West Virginia Regional Airport Authority (CWVRAA) Board approved the lease agreement between Yeager Airport and PF Flyers.

The PF Flyers is an FAA 145 aircraft and avionics repair station. It can provide maintenance, inspect and alter an aircraft or aircraft products. It’s a family owned and operated business. This will be the company’s second location.

The PF Flyers maintenance shop and office will be at the Capital Jet Center.

“We could not be more excited to welcome this business to West Virginia,” said Yeager Airport Director and CEO, Nick Keller. “I would like to thank the West Virginia Legislature, Governor Jim Justice, the West Virginia Development Office, and the Kanawha County Commission for their roles in passing Senate Bill 305. Without the passage of that bill, this would not have been possible.”

Senate Bill 305 exempts aviation maintenance shops from the consumers sales and service tax for an aircraft of any size.

“PF Flyers is going to be a great addition to Yeager Airport, their commitment and dedication to their craft is top notch,” Keller continued. “This is another step in making Yeager Airport a onestop-shop for anyone who wants to do business in West Virginia.”

PF Flyers is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man has died Wednesday evening after an equipment collapse at a mine in Boone County.(WSAZ...
Man dies after equipment collapse at mine
Dekotis Thomas
Warrant issued in connection with murder of high school student
Marshall President Jerome A. Gilbert
Marshall University President to step down at end of term
Three grade school students at Fallsburg Elementary were hurt Tuesday afternoon by a wheel that...
4th grader flown to hospital after freak accident at Fallsburg Elementary
A roadway crash.
UPDATE | Roadway back opened after crash

Latest News

Jackson County, Ohio accident
Part of US 35 shut down for hours due to double tractor trailer jack knife accident
Kentucky Officer Retires
Kentucky Officer Retires
Governor Beshear in Floyd County
Governor Beshear announces “rare” funding from federal government for flooding victims
Adam Canter, Director of Advanced Career Education (ACE), and Mendy Marshall, Director of Adult...
WV Adult Education & ACE Programs