Aviation repair shop opening at airport

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Yeager Airport is getting an aviation repair shop.

On Thursday, the Central West Virginia Regional Airport Authority (CWVRAA) Board approved the lease agreement between Yeager Airport and PF Flyers.

The PF Flyers is an FAA 145 aircraft and avionics repair station. It can provide maintenance, inspect and alter an aircraft or aircraft products. It’s a family owned and operated business. This will be the company’s second location.

The PF Flyers maintenance shop and office will be at the Capital Jet Center.

“We could not be more excited to welcome this business to West Virginia,” said Yeager Airport Director and CEO, Nick Keller. “I would like to thank the West Virginia Legislature, Governor Jim Justice, the West Virginia Development Office, and the Kanawha County Commission for their roles in passing Senate Bill 305. Without the passage of that bill, this would not have been possible.”

Senate Bill 305 exempts aviation maintenance shops from the consumers sales and service tax for an aircraft of any size.

“PF Flyers is going to be a great addition to Yeager Airport, their commitment and dedication to their craft is top notch,” Keller continued. “This is another step in making Yeager Airport a onestop-shop for anyone who wants to do business in West Virginia.”

PF Flyers is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina.

