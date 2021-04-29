Advertisement

Bear breaks through screened porch to swim in Florida pool

‘He’s very sneaky’
By Megan Myers
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAPLES, Fla. (WBBH) – Karen Bockrath woke up one morning recently to find this large hole in her screen.

It turned out to be a “bear-y” special guest.

“I would see the pool deck would be all wet,” Bockrath said.

She knew someone or something was sneaking in.

A certain bear who liked to hang out in her backyard immediately came to mind.

“I kind of figured it was the bear, but I couldn’t really catch him,” Bockrath said.

But the bear couldn’t stay stealthy forever. Or could he?

“He’s very sneaky. I mean, I don’t see him unless I hear the water moving or I see a ripple across it,” she said.

Then one day, she heard splashing and Bockrath came outside to find a visitor in her pool.

“There’s a little ledge over there that he sits on,” she said, pointing to steps that go down into the pool.

Now, he’s a dip on a regular basis.

“He always uses the same entrance,” according to Bockrath, an entrance he created by tearing a hole in the screen surrounding the pool.

“This is the first destruction he’s really done,” she said.

Bockrath’s seen bears around her neighborhood for years.

“Now that he’s coming into the pool, it does kind of make me a little nervous at times,” she said.

But her 6-year-old grandson thinks the whole thing is cool.

Bockrath takes pictures of the bear and sends them to him.

“He takes them to show-and-tell and tells everyone this is my grandma’s pet bear,” she said.

Copyright 2021 WBBH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man has died Wednesday evening after an equipment collapse at a mine in Boone County.(WSAZ...
Man dies after equipment collapse at mine
Dekotis Thomas
Warrant issued in connection with murder of high school student
As part of their grand opening Saturday, one new store will be raffling off prizes. (FILE)
Three new stores opening at mall
A roadway crash.
UPDATE | Roadway back opened after crash
Marshall President Jerome A. Gilbert
Marshall University President to step down at end of term

Latest News

Thick mud and several fallen trees slid down at 7:30 Thursday morning.
Mudslide blocks portion of Ky. Route 3
Former Sen. Bill Nelson, nominee to be administrator of NASA, speaks during a Senate Committee...
Senate confirms former Florida Sen. Bill Nelson to lead NASA
There have been at least 15 car break-ins just within the last four weeks.
Warmer weather sparks uptick in crimes in Lawrence County, Ohio
wsaz
Marshall raises tuition for some students
In this Jan. 20, 2021 file photo, Lady Gaga sings the national anthem during President-elect...
5 arrested in violent robbery of Lady Gaga’s dogs