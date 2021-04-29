Advertisement

Both sides rest in Joshua Drennen trial

Both sides rested Thursday in the trial of a man charged with first-degree murder, carjacking...
Both sides rested Thursday in the trial of a man charged with first-degree murder, carjacking and an officer-involved shooting in Charleston.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Both sides rested Thursday in the trial of a man charged with first-degree murder, carjacking and an officer-involved shooting in Charleston.

Man charged in murder, carjacking and officer-involved shooting

Joshua Drennen, who’s in his late 20s, is the defendant in the case, which stemmed from an incident Feb. 11, 2020. Investigators say Drennen went on a crime spree, which included the murder of Barbara Steele, 77, in her Charleston home.

The defense has argued Drennen was mentally incapacitated at the time of the incident, while the state argued he “went on a trail of terror, leaving behind a trail of tears” that day.

Having started Tuesday with jury selection and testimony, the trial will move to phase four on Friday including court instructions. It is set to resume at 9:30 a.m. Friday.

