Boys’ teams make reservations for Charleston next week

According to the school, all basketball games are canceled through February 16.
According to the school, all basketball games are canceled through February 16.(Pexels)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Huntington, Cabell Midland, and GW all made their plans to head to Charleston next week for the Boys’ state tournament with wins in their regional finals.

Huntington cruised past St. Albans 76-48 at home. Cabell Midland went on the road to beat Hurricane 65-62 and GW moved past Greenbrier East 73-58 and all will be in the Class AAAA playoffs at the Charleston Coliseum next week.

South Charleston fell on the road at Woodrow Wilson 49-43.

