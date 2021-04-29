Advertisement

College Decision Day

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 2:23 PM EDT
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

From high-schoolers, to home-schoolers, to non-traditional and graduate students, The College Plan helps students and families with the college application process.

National College Decision Day is May 1, a deadline the Class of 2021 has been preparing for since their junior year.

If your senior has not committed to a school yet, Ann Marie Short, with The College Plan, joined Sarah on Studio 3 to share tips that may help make the decision easier.

Ann also focused on tips for high school juniors in the video below:

