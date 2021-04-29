Community celebrates new playground

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The city of Hurricane cut the ribbon on a new place for fun Wednesday.

The brand new playground at Hurricane Bridge Park, home of the Hurricane Youth Football League, has a little something for kids of all ages.

More fun is coming to the community in the park in the next few weeks. Mayor Scott Edwards says the pickleball courts are expected to be done in about a month.

