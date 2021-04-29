Advertisement

COVID-19 in Ohio | Case rate released

(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - The COVID-19 case rate for the week has been released.

The Ohio Department of Health says the case rate per 100,000 residents for the week of April 29 is 155.6.

Gov. Mike DeWine said when Ohio has 50 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people for two straight weeks, all health orders will be lifted in the state.

Within the last 24 hours, there have been 1,786 new cases reported, 127 hospitalizations, 12 ICU admissions and 0 deaths.

Overall, there have been 1,070,771 cases, 56,272 hospitalizations, 7,772 ICU admissions and 19,188 deaths since the pandemic began.

