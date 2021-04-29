COVID-19 in W.Va. | 1 death, 432 new cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One additional death has been reported related to COVID-19.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of April 29, 2021, there have been 2,705,821 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 152,733 total cases and 2,674 total deaths.

The death includes a 69-year old male from Harrison County.

432 new cases of the coronavirus were received within the last 24 hours.

There are 7,153 active cases.

142,906 people have recovered.

707,329 first doses have the vaccine have been given. 576,679 people are fully vaccinated.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,395), Berkeley (12,016), Boone (1,944), Braxton (891), Brooke (2,156), Cabell (8,572), Calhoun (283), Clay (470), Doddridge (569), Fayette (3,348), Gilmer (762), Grant (1,255), Greenbrier (2,728), Hampshire (1,755), Hancock (2,742), Hardy (1,494), Harrison (5,546), Jackson (1,982), Jefferson (4,496), Kanawha (14,521), Lewis (1,151), Lincoln (1,434), Logan (3,013), Marion (4,293), Marshall (3,352), Mason (1,972), McDowell (1,535), Mercer (4,666), Mineral (2,812), Mingo (2,486), Monongalia (9,075), Monroe (1,105), Morgan (1,120), Nicholas (1,568), Ohio (4,117), Pendleton (697), Pleasants (854), Pocahontas (659), Preston (2,842), Putnam (4,962), Raleigh (6,529), Randolph (2,523), Ritchie (678), Roane (595), Summers (789), Taylor (1,207), Tucker (523), Tyler (681), Upshur (1,841), Wayne (2,981), Webster (469), Wetzel (1,270), Wirt (389), Wood (7,662), Wyoming (1,958).

