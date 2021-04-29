COVID-19 vaccine clinic to be held following Marshall commencement

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall University and the Cabell-Huntington Health Department will be offering a walk-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic following the university’s spring commencement ceremony this Saturday, May 1.

Commencement begins at 9 a.m. in the university’s Joan C. Edwards Stadium. The clinic will open at 11 a.m. in the tents on the stadium’s West Lot and will end after the commencement crowd has departed following the ceremony.

The clinic is open to the public as well as to those attending commencement. No appointment is necessary and there is no charge for the vaccine.

The Johnson & Johnson and the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines will be available.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires one dose, while the Pfizer vaccine requires a second dose 21 days after the first shot.

The Pfizer booster will be provided at on-campus clinics in May. Anyone who will not be in Huntington for their second dose should check with their state or local health department for scheduling assistance. They will need the vaccination card they receive with their first dose.

