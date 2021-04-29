Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccine clinic to be held following Marshall commencement

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall University and the Cabell-Huntington Health Department will be offering a walk-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic following the university’s spring commencement ceremony this Saturday, May 1.

Commencement begins at 9 a.m. in the university’s Joan C. Edwards Stadium. The clinic will open at 11 a.m. in the tents on the stadium’s West Lot and will end after the commencement crowd has departed following the ceremony.

The clinic is open to the public as well as to those attending commencement. No appointment is necessary and there is no charge for the vaccine.

The Johnson & Johnson and the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines will be available.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires one dose, while the Pfizer vaccine requires a second dose 21 days after the first shot.

The Pfizer booster will be provided at on-campus clinics in May. Anyone who will not be in Huntington for their second dose should check with their state or local health department for scheduling assistance. They will need the vaccination card they receive with their first dose.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man has died Wednesday evening after an equipment collapse at a mine in Boone County.(WSAZ...
Man dies after equipment collapse at mine
Dekotis Thomas
Warrant issued in connection with murder of high school student
As part of their grand opening Saturday, one new store will be raffling off prizes. (FILE)
Three new stores opening at mall
A roadway crash.
UPDATE | Roadway back opened after crash
Marshall President Jerome A. Gilbert
Marshall University President to step down at end of term

Latest News

Both sides rested Thursday in the trial of a man charged with first-degree murder, carjacking...
Both sides rest in Joshua Drennen trial
Coronavirus in Kentucky
Ky. about 750,000 vaccinations away from 2.5 million milestone
The city's mayor hopes to bring restaurants like Waffle House, Texas Roadhouse, and Applebees...
Dunbar mayor strives to bring new restaurants to the city
Two new businesses have opened up in the city of Charleston.
Two new businesses open in Charleston