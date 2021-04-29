Advertisement

Dunbar mayor strives to bring new restaurants to the city

The city's mayor hopes to bring restaurants like Waffle House, Texas Roadhouse, and Applebees to the city.(station)
By Chaelesse Delpleche
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Dunbar Mayor Scott Elliott says he wants to capitalize on the Shawnee Sports Complex. He says it brings in hundreds of people to the city, especially on the weekends.

But with only one traditional sit-down restaurant in the city, Los Agave’s, the mayor says people aren’t staying for dinner. So he is trying to bring more to options to the city, so people will stay and spend their money in Dunbar.

“We don’t have a Waffle House in Kanawha County and I think we can be a prime location for one with the Shawnee Sports Complex,” Elliott said.

He says he is also in contact with officials at Applebees, Texas Roadhouse, and other restaurants. One of these new restaurants will be placed behind the Aldi in the city.

A key part, however, of bringing new businesses to the city is clearing up land for them to set up shop.

The mayor says he and other city officials are working on tearing down dilapidated buildings. So far, five have been torn down since Elliott took office.

There are nine buildings on the demolition list currently. Elliott says there are around 100 houses they want to bring down.

When it comes to tearing down these structures, officials say they’re working with the worst of the worst and moving from there.

Elliott said he’s always working on trying to bring a hotel to Dunbar, but he says he will have to find a way to make space for it in the city.

