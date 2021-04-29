Advertisement

Gov. Justice signs Save Girls Sports Act

Governor Justice
Governor Justice(WSAZ, Governor Jim Justice)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 12:03 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia’s governor has signed a bill that bans transgender athletes from competing in female sports in middle and high schools and colleges.

The bill was among 38 signed by Republican Gov. Jim Justice on Wednesday.

It had narrowly passed the state Senate, which had added the college component, before being overwhelmingly approved in the House of Delegates. Justice said earlier this week that he would proudly sign the transgender bill despite warnings from some lawmakers that the NCAA could retaliate and decide not to hold college tournaments in the state.

The American Civil Liberties Union’s West Virginia chapter says it regrets that the governor signed the bill.

