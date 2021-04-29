Governor Beshear announces “rare” funding from federal government for flooding victims

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced Floyd County will be receiving “rare” funding from the federal government to assist with flooding damage.

He was in Floyd County Thursday morning.

When that flooding started, the governor says his office took it seriously. They declared a state of emergency and called out the Kentucky National Guard in February.

Governor Beshear says they knew this wasn’t a regular flooding event. So he immediately began appealing to the Federal Government, to FEMA and eventually directly to President Joe Biden.

President Biden granted a major disaster declaration for Kentucky.

Beshear says this isn’t just the normal disaster declaration like we see for snow and ice storms.

“To apply for and to get individual assistance doesn’t happen much and in fact, there are only three states in the entire country receiving federal assistance,” said Governor Beshear.

He says the president’s actions made federal funding available to individuals in Breathitt, Clay, Estill, Floyd, Johnson, Lee, Magoffin, Marion and Powell counties. He says families will be able to apply for $30,000 to $40,000 to help rebuild their homes and to help rebuild their lives.

The governor made another announcement. He says not only is Floyd County seeing this “very rare once in a decade help from Washington, D.C., but we’ve brought a little help from your state government as well.”

He says they have already documented more than 1.200 instances of damage. The governor says right now, this natural disaster costs us over $72 million dollars.

In Floyd County alone, the governor says FEMA assessments found seven structures destroyed. 111 families received major damage to their homes and 194 received minor damage. So far, FEMA has only completed 29% of their assessment in the county.

Governor Beshear says the federal disaster money is available right now to families that need it.

Residents and businesses owners who have sustained loss can begin applying with FEMA online by tapping here or calling 800-621-FEMA or 800-462-7585 for hearing and speech impaired.

The governor says they’ve also asked FEMA to expand their initial ruling on how many counties they’ve given funding to. He sent a letter on Wednesday.

Governor Beshear says one of the major problems with flooding is the damage it brings to roadways. $200,000 will be directed to Floyd County to boost highway safety near Prestonsburg Elementary. That money will be used to extend a turn lane on what is called an RCUT on KY Highway 114. The governor says it’s going to benefit traffic safety near the school and improve the lives of parents who drop off and pick up their kids, and make sure the buses are able to make that turn safely and to get kids in and out of the school building safely.

