Head-on collision in Ashland

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) -

Boyd County Dispatch tells WSAZ two vehicles were involved in a head-on collision crash Thursday morning.

The wreck happened at 13th Street and Ramey Street near Ashland Community and Technical College.

Dispatchers say two people are injured.

