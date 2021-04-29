High Water reports across Kentucky

BOYD/CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Heavy rains Wednesday evening has caused flooding throughout parts of Kentucky.

According to Boyd County dispatchers, a few cars have stalled in water over the road.

They say drivers were able to get out of their vehicles without injuries or needing rescue assistance.

Carter County dispatchers say their county suffered from localized flooding; water surrounding a few trailers.

Dispatchers say that water has since receded, and there have been no reports of injuries.

First Responders from not just Kentucky but throughout the region are reminding their residents to never drive through high water, and as the old saying goes... “turn around and don’t drown.”

