House fire closes roadway, destroys home

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A house fire late Wednesday night closed a roadway in the Leon area and destroyed a home.

Just before 11 p.m., crews with the Leon Volunteer Fire Department said Leon Baden Road could be closed “for a few hours.”

The fire happened in the 9000 block of Leon Baden Road. The home and garage were engulfed when crews arrived.

No injuries were immediately reported.

