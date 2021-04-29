Advertisement

House fire closes roadway, destroys home

A house fire late Wednesday night closed a roadway in the Leon area of Mason County and...
A house fire late Wednesday night closed a roadway in the Leon area of Mason County and destroyed a home.(Leon Volunteer Fire Department)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 12:22 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A house fire late Wednesday night closed a roadway in the Leon area and destroyed a home.

Just before 11 p.m., crews with the Leon Volunteer Fire Department said Leon Baden Road could be closed “for a few hours.”

The fire happened in the 9000 block of Leon Baden Road. The home and garage were engulfed when crews arrived.

No injuries were immediately reported.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man has died Wednesday evening after an equipment collapse at a mine in Boone County.(WSAZ...
Man dies after after equipment collapse at mine
Dekotis Thomas
Warrant issued in connection with murder of high school student
Three grade school students at Fallsburg Elementary were hurt Tuesday afternoon by a wheel that...
4th grader flown to hospital after freak accident at Fallsburg Elementary
As part of their grand opening Saturday, one new store will be raffling off prizes. (FILE)
Three new stores opening at mall
Marshall President Jerome A. Gilbert
Marshall University President to step down at end of term

Latest News

Community Celebrates New Playground
Community celebrates new playground
Governor Justice
Gov. Justice signs Save Girls Sports Act
Community Celebrates New Playground
Community Celebrates New Playground
Gov. Jim Justice reviews COVID-19 data in West Virginia.
Gov. Justice says more vaccinations needed to remove mask mandate