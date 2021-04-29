How families can get twice as much free food for children

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - There are now more options available to help West Virginia families put food on the table through COVID-19 relief programs.

Newly expanded Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) funding from the American Rescue Plan is helping students who are learning from home or out of school for the summer if their families qualify for free or reduced prices school lunches. The families are getting a pre-paid card from the United States Department of Agriculture with money to purchase food.

In Kanawha County, every student receives a free meal, so schools have been boxing lunches up and sending them home throughout the pandemic. Since the P-EBT money was expanded, school leaders said fewer people are picking up the boxed food from bus stops, and children are missing out on the fresh, local food.

“That’s what the success of the program can be, that there are multiple opportunities for parents to receive either money through the P-EBT card or a nutritious meal that we are serving each and every day though the summer,” Kanawha County Schools child nutrition director Diane Miller said. “We want them to seek us out for those programs, because the more availability and participation that we have, the more we can bring in to supply their needs.”

Using both programs at the same time would allow a family to essentially double the amount of free food they are able to get, Miller said. Kanawha County Schools is planning to work with families to ensure they are able to continue accessing programs through the summer, as school leaders wait for guidance on how the expanded P-EBT funding will work.

“Parents can select a site that is really close to their location, or their home, or even close to where they work so they can pick up a meal for their families if that’s more accommodating to their needs,” Miller said. “The P-EBT card is separate. They can utilize those funding for whatever fills the gap that they are finding at the home.”

“I hear a lot from parents that a lot of families are struggling right now,” Andrew Jackson Middle School Assistant Principal Ronald Donahoe said. “It is very important for them to get those meals, so the kids can be fed and taken care of. The more taken care of they are, the better off they are going to be and do well in the classroom.”

Miller said schools are willing to work with individual families to meet specific needs within the programs. They will make some changes between the school year, summer academy and school break. Details will be posted online and sent to families when summer plans are finalized.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.