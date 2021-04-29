‘Incredibly tragic situation’: Two deputies shot in deadly hours-long standoff in Watauga County, NC

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One deputy was killed and a K-9 deputy was injured in a deadly 12-hour standoff Wednesday at a home in Watauga County.

The deputies were shot while responding to a welfare check at a home on Hardaman Circle in Boone after the homeowner and his family did not go to work or respond to phone calls.

Sgt. Chris Ward, with the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office, died from his gunshot wounds after he was taken to Johnson City (Tenn.) Medical Center. Another deputy, K-9 deputy Logan Fox, was shot. Watauga County deputies have not released Fox’s condition.

Deputies said as they entered the home for the welfare check, a person inside the home started shooting.

Officials say two medical helicopters were called in. One deputy, Ward, was flown out before he died. A second one, identified as Fox, remained at the scene.

“This is an incredibly tragic situation and our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved as well as their families and our community,” said Watauga County Sheriff Len Hagaman. “I greatly appreciate the tremendous support we are receiving from law enforcement agencies across the region and the state.”

Deputies said the shooter remained barricaded inside the home during the hourslong standoff, while periodically shooting in the direction of officers.

SWAT teams from across the state later came to assist in the standoff.

WBTV captured a photo of SWAT team members praying ahead of time.

A SWAT team responded to an officer-involved shooting and standoff in Watauga County, North Carolina, on Wednesday. (Source: WBTV)

Nearby residents were evacuated, deputies say.

WBTV spoke to several Watauga County residents Wednesday night. Marco Hernandez said he has a friend who is a sheriff’s deputy, and was surprised to hear about what happened.

“It’s just heartbreaking to hear about that, especially just as we’re a small town. It is pretty heartbreaking,” said Hernandez.

NC House Rep. Ray Pickett says, “the deputies were ambushed.”

Kimberley Main, an employee at a local Dollar Tree store, said she remembers the last time a deputy was killed in Watauga County. 23-year-old William Mast was killed in a shooting in 2012. Main said Wednesday’s violence brings back bad memories for her.

“The Dollar Tree Family is praying for the families involved all the way around,” said Main. “We love you.”

Officials have not released any information about the standoff or what led to the situation.

Law enforcement agencies supporting the Watauga County Sheriff’s Department at the scene include Appalachian State University’s Police, Avery County Sheriff’s Office, Beech Mountain Police, Blowing Rock Police, Boone Police, Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, Hickory Police, Morganton Public Safety, North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office, West Jefferson Police and Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office.

**This is a developing story and will be updated as further details become available.**

Copyright 2021 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.