Ky. about 750,000 vaccinations away from 2.5 million milestone

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday said the commonwealth is about 750,000 vaccinations away from reaching its 2.5 million-vaccine Team Kentucky Vaccination Challenge.

As of Thursday, 1,751,541 Kentuckians have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Beshear said he will ease many capacity restrictions when the state reaches the 2.5 million vaccination milestone.

“Every day, thousands more Kentuckians get their shot of hope, but we need to accelerate our progress,” Beshear said in a release. “The sooner more Kentuckians get vaccinated, the faster we can lift more restrictions.”

As of Thursday, the governor reported 796 new COVID cases and a positivity rate of 3.12%.

No new deaths were reported.

