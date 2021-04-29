Lines down, road closed due to accident involving tow truck

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Power lines are in the road after an accident.

It happened in the 1700 block of Kanawha State Forest Drive in Davis Creek around 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

Dispatchers say a tow truck hit a telephone line and took down multiple power lines.

The road is shut down at this time.

No one was hurt.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.