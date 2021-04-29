Advertisement

Lines down, road closed due to accident involving tow truck

Accident on Kanawha State Forest Drive
Accident on Kanawha State Forest Drive(WSAZ (John Green))
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Power lines are in the road after an accident.

It happened in the 1700 block of Kanawha State Forest Drive in Davis Creek around 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

Dispatchers say a tow truck hit a telephone line and took down multiple power lines.

The road is shut down at this time.

No one was hurt.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man has died Wednesday evening after an equipment collapse at a mine in Boone County.(WSAZ...
Man dies after equipment collapse at mine
Dekotis Thomas
Warrant issued in connection with murder of high school student
A roadway crash.
UPDATE | Roadway back opened after crash
Marshall President Jerome A. Gilbert
Marshall University President to step down at end of term
Source: AP
Woman taken to hospital after motorcycle crash

Latest News

West Virginia Labor Federation ceremony held to honor West Virginians lost on the job
West Virginia Labor Federation ceremony held to honor West Virginians lost on the job
Man dies in old mine collapse
Man dies in old mine collapse
Community Celebrates New Playground
Community Celebrates New Playground
Biden's first address to congress
Biden's first address to congress
Board of Governors meet after Jerome Gilbert announces resignation
Board of Governors meet after Jerome Gilbert announces resignation