Manslaughter, hazing, other charges among indictments in Stone Foltz death

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Several individuals are now facing indictments in the death of Bowling Green State University sophomore Stone Foltz back in March. According to the Wood County Prosecutor, at least eight people now face charges ranging from first-degree felony manslaughter to reckless homicide and hazing, to obstructing official business.

The Hazing, Underage Alcohol, and Obstruction charges are all misdemeanor offenses. According to the prosecutor’s office, charges of Hazing and Failure to Comply with Underage Alcohol Laws “reflect the allegation that those defendants participated in providing copious amounts of alcohol” to Stone and other pledges.

Charges of First Degree Felony Involuntary Manslaughter allege that the defendant caused a death by committing a felony and carries a penalty of up to 11 years in prison. Third Degree Felony Manslaughter alleges that the defendant caused a death by committing or attempting to commit a misdemeanor and carries up to three years in prison, as do the charges of Reckless Homicide, Tampering with Evidence, and Obstructing Justice.

“We are grateful for all of the hard work conducted by local law enforcement and the Prosecutor’s office, and we are confident they will make sure justice is served,” said Rex Elliott and Sean Alto, lawyer’s for the Foltz family. “However, today is just one step in the right direction. Swift action also needs to be taken by government officials and university presidents nationwide to abolish fraternity hazing. We are living every parent’s worst nightmare and will not be at peace until fraternity hazing is seen for what it truly is — abuse. It’s unacceptable, and in Stone’s case, it was fatal. How many injuries and deaths will it take for people in positions of power to do the right thing? We demand zero tolerance. Anything less will result in additional innocent lives lost and parents like us pleading for change.”

The complete charges are as follows:

Jacob Krinn, 20, of Delaware, Ohio: First Degree Felony Involuntary Manslaughter, Third Degree Felony Involuntary Manslaughter, Reckless Homicide, Felonious Assault, Hazing, Failure to Comply with Underage Alcohol Laws, Obstructing Official Business.

Daylen Dunson, 20, Cleveland: Third Degree Felony Involuntary Manslaughter, Tampering with Evidence, Obstructing Justice, Hazing, Failure to Comply with Underage Alcohol Laws, Obstructing Official Business.

Troy Henricksen, 23, Grove City, Ohio: Third Degree Felony Involuntary Manslaughter, Reckless Homicide, Tampering with Evidence, Hazing, Failure to Comply with Underage Alcohol Laws.

Canyon Caldwell, 21, Dublin, Ohio: Third Degree Felony Involuntary Manslaughter, Tampering with Evidence, Hazing, Failure to Comply with Underage Alcohol Laws, Obstructing Official Business.

Niall Sweeney, 21, Erie, Pennsylvania: Third Degree Felony Involuntary Manslaughter, Hazing, Failure to Comply with Underage Alcohol Laws, Obstructing Official Business.

Jared Prizel, 19, Olean, New York: Third Degree Felony Involuntary Manslaughter, Hazing, Failure to Comply with Underage Alcohol Laws.

Aaron Lehane, 21, Loveland, Ohio: Tampering with Evidence, Hazing, Failure to Comply with Underage Alcohol Laws, Obstructing Official Business.

Benjamin Boyers, 21, Sylvania, Ohio: Hazing, Failure to Comply with Underage Alcohol Laws. The misdemeanor charges against Mr. Boyers are being dismissed at this time.

The Wood County Prosecutor’s Office will be holding a press conference this afternoon at 3 p.m.

Foltz died after allegedly attending an off-campus function of the fraternity Pi Kappa Alpha that involved hazing with a large quantity of alcohol, with Foltz having a reported blood alcohol content of nearly 0.4, according to postmortem bloodwork. BGSU permanently banned the fraternity from its campus.

