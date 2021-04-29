Marshall Board of Governors approves tuition increase

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall University Board of Governors have voted to approve a tuition increase.

They made the decision on Thursday.

It would be a 1.76% increase on all tuition and fees with the exception of the following:

Undergraduate in-state resident tuition

Undergraduate metro resident tuition

Standard auxiliary fee

No other information has been released.

