Advertisement

More than 20 COVID cases confirmed at local high school

More than 20 COVID cases have been confirmed at Tolsia High School in the last two weeks in...
More than 20 COVID cases have been confirmed at Tolsia High School in the last two weeks in Wayne County, West Virginia.(WFIE)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – More than 20 COVID cases have been confirmed at Tolsia High School in the last two weeks, Wayne County Schools Superintendent Todd Alexander said Thursday.

He said the Wayne County Health Department is looking into the situation, adding that it’s the most cases school officials have had in a 14-day time period.

Alexander said it appears the majority of the positive cases are connected with one student and one outbreak. He said five separate outbreaks would be enough to shut down a school, and health department officials might consider a school shutdown if a second outbreak is linked.

According to the superintendent, several students are currently quarantined. He said it has been determined safe for students to keep coming to school.

While a shutdown hasn’t been found necessary at this time, Alexander said both health and school officials will be watching the situation closely.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man has died Wednesday evening after an equipment collapse at a mine in Boone County.(WSAZ...
Man dies after equipment collapse at mine
Dekotis Thomas
Warrant issued in connection with murder of high school student
As part of their grand opening Saturday, one new store will be raffling off prizes. (FILE)
Three new stores opening at mall
A roadway crash.
UPDATE | Roadway back opened after crash
Marshall President Jerome A. Gilbert
Marshall University President to step down at end of term

Latest News

Thick mud and several fallen trees slid down at 7:30 Thursday morning.
Mudslide blocks portion of Ky. Route 3
There have been at least 15 car break-ins just within the last four weeks.
Warmer weather sparks uptick in crimes in Lawrence County, Ohio
wsaz
Marshall raises tuition for some students
Lunches are boxed up for Andrew Jackson Middle School students.
How families can get twice as much free food for children
property crimes lawrence county ohio
Warmer weather sparks increase in crime in Lawrence County, Ohio