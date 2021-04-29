Mudslide blocks portion of Ky. Route 3

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - The peaceful sound of falling raindrops was interrupted by beeps of machinery for some neighbors in Boyd County.

“I looked out and saw this big old mudslide over there on the road and I thought ‘oh my, Don something happened over there. The hill’s come off,’” Lura Mills said.

Mills woke up to a full-on mudslide Thursday morning along state Route 3.

“I said ‘oh my goodness.’ It could have really covered a car up,” Mills said.

Thick mud and several fallen trees slid down at 7:30 in the morning.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews have been working all day to treat the unstable hillside. However, the constant rain has made the clean-up process challenging.

It has forced drivers like Lura’s husband to drive about 15 minutes out of the way to get where he needs to go.

“It would probably take him thirty minutes or so going the other way than the way he usually would go,” Mills said.

If no more debris slides off, crews are hoping to have the road reopened by later Thursday evening. However, if anything further slips, they will leave it closed down until they can work on it again tomorrow morning.

Crews have been encouraging drivers to take alternate routes for the time being.

