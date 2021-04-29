Advertisement

Mudslide blocks road in Boyd County

Mudslide on KY 3 in Boyd County
Mudslide on KY 3 in Boyd County(KYTC District 9)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A mudslide is blocking part of a road in Boyd County.

The slide is on KY 3 near mile marker 8.5. This is about 200 yards north/east of the Dog Fork Laurel Road intersection on the US 23 side.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials say crews are working to clear debris by late Thursday afternoon.

Traffic should detour using I-64 and the US 23 and KY 180 interchanges. Drivers needing to access locations on KY 3 up to Ponderosa Drive/Dog Fork Laurel should detour or approach from the KY 180 side.

If you need access on KY 3 up to Callahan Road/Sisters Lane, you should detour or approach from the US 23 side.

